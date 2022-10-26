Barcelona will be eager to show everyone that it is better than rival Bayern Munich when the two teams face off in the Champions League on Wednesday, manager Xavi Hernandez said.

Barcelona was beaten 2-0 by Bayern in last month's Group C fixture, a result that Xavi said was not a true reflection of the team's talent.

But having won only one of its four matches in Europe this season, Xavi wants his team to show its true worth at Camp Nou on Wednesday.

"We have to show ourselves that even if we are knocked out (of the Champions League) we are a good team, and we can compete against the best teams out there," Xavi told a news conference on Tuesday.

"That game in Munich was a disgrace because we deserved much more. That was an accident because we lacked the final touch.

Even though Barcelona had more possession than Bayern and outshot them 18-13, the German side scored twice in four minutes against the run of play to secure the win.

Barca's indifferent form in the competition has left them in danger of being eliminated early in the competition as it is third in the standings with four points, eight points behind leader Bayern and three behind second-placed Inter Milan with two group matches remaining.

Inter hosts bottom-placed Viktoria Plzen, which is yet to score a point, in the other group fixture on Wednesday.

If the Italians win, it would qualify for the last 16 and knock out Barca thanks to a better head-to-head record. Bayern has already secured its place in the next round.

"Regardless of what happens in Milan, we have to win. We have to play as if only our game matters, to show that we are better than Bayern," said Xavi.

"I don't like to talk about miracles... we have a small hope. Though we are in a very uncomfortable situation.

"The numbers are all against us. But ... unexpected things can happen."

Barcelona, which also exited the tournament following the group stage last season, suffered another setback when it was handed a 3-1 defeat by Real Madrid in this month's El Clasico.

Xavi said that he and his players will watch the Inter game together in the changing room, but refused to send a message to the Viktoria Plzen players ahead of the match.

"I already have too much in hand to start playing the coach of other teams," Xavi laughed.

"We have not been at the level that we wanted in some games. I have the feeling that we (at times we) had it in our hands and now it is not up to us. So we are facing this situation only because of our own mistakes."

(with inputs from Reuters)

Head-to-head record

Barcelona and Bayern Munich have faced each other 12 times in the Champions League, out of which Bayern has won nine compared to Barca’s two. One match has ended in a draw.

Barcelona last five matches

⦿ Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao

Barcelona 4-0 Athletic Bilbao ⦿ Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal

Barcelona 3-0 Villarreal ⦿ Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona

Real Madrid 3-1 Barcelona ⦿ Barcelona 3-3 Inter

Barcelona 3-3 Inter ⦿ Barcelona 1-0 Celta Vigo

Bayern Munich last five matches

⦿ Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich

Hoffenheim 0-2 Bayern Munich ⦿ Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich

Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich ⦿ Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg

Bayern Munich 5-0 Freiburg ⦿ Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich

Viktoria Plzen 2-4 Bayern Munich ⦿ Borussia Dortmund 2-2 Bayern Munich

Predicted lineups

Barcelona: Ter Stegen (GK); Bellerin, Kounde, E Garcia, Alonso; De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Lewandowski, Gavi.

Bayern Munich: Ulreich (GK); Pavard, Upamecano, De Ligt, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Coman, Musiala, Gnabry; Mane.