UEFA Champions League: Draw sees Brugge finish second and Leverkusen third in Group B

Club Brugge finished second in its Champions League group after failing to win at Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday, instead drawing 0-0 in its final Group B game.

Reuters
Club Brugge’s Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (C) and team mates react after the end of the match.

Club Brugge’s Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet (C) and team mates react after the end of the match. | Photo Credit: AFP/SASCHA SCHUERMANN

The Belgian club was usurped by Porto, which made sure of the top spot with a 2-1 home win over Atletico Madrid.

Porto beats Atletico 2-1 to top Champions League group

Upstarts Brugge had already qualified for February’s round of 16 following its first four games after emerging as the surprise package of the Champions League group campaign.

But a 4-0 defeat at home to Porto last week and the draw at the Bay Arena on Tuesday meant they ended on 11 points from their six games, one behind Porto.

Leverkusen finished third to take a Europa League place ahead of bottom side Atletico on their head-to-head results against the Spanish club after both finished on five points.

Brugge came closest to victory on Tuesday when their Canada international Tajon Buchanan struck the upright shortly after halftime although Leverkusen was the more attacking and forced visiting goalkeeper Simon Mignolet to make some key saves.

Mignolet kept five clean sheets in the six group games.

