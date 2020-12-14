Football Champions League Champions League Champions League last-16 draw: Barcelona faces PSG, Chelsea up against Atletico Barcelona will face last season's runner-up PSG while defending champion Bayern Munich is drawn against SS Lazio for the Champions League round of 16. Reuters 14 December, 2020 16:44 IST All the updates from the last-16 Champions League draw. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 14 December, 2020 16:44 IST Barcelona will face Paris St Germain and former title holder Bayern Munich is up against Italy's Lazio in the last 16 of the Champions League after UEFA's draw was held on Monday.The clash of Lionel Messi and Barca with last year's runners-up PSG is a repeat of their remarkable meeting at the same stage in 2017 when Barca overcame a 4-0 first leg loss to beat the French club 6-1 in Spain.Bayern will start as favourites in its tie but will be wary of Simone Inzaghi's Lazio team which has reached this stage for the first time in 20 years. Read: Former France coach Gerard Houllier dies at 73 “Lazio are an uncomfortable opponent, you saw that in the group,” said Bayern sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. “It is always uncomfortable against Italian teams.”Premier League champion Liverpool will play last year's semi-finalist RB Leipzig creating a match-up between Germany's most highly rated young coach Julian Nagelsmann of Leipzig with Liverpool's Juergen Klopp, the country's number one coach.Liverpool is unbeaten in its last ten matches against German teams in all European competitions, a run going back to 2002. Also read: PSG loses at home to Lyon, surrenders top spot to Lille Real Madrid faces Serie A club Atalanta while Atletico Madrid will face Chelsea and Manchester City will take on Borussia Moenchengladbach, which is in the last 16 for the first time in the Champions League era.Italian champion Juventus will face Porto, a game where Cristiano Ronaldo will return to his homeland Portugal.The two legged ties will be played from Feb. 16. Borussia Monchengladbach vs Manchester CitySS Lazio vs FC Bayern MunichAtletico Madrid vs ChelseaRB Leipzig vs LiverpoolJuventus vs FC PortoParis-Saint Germain vs FC BarcelonaSevilla vs Borussia DortmundAtalanta BC vs Real Madrid Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos