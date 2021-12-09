Champions League Bayern Munich vs Barcelona LIVE: Dest and Dembele start for Barca

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's live coverage of the Bayern Munich vs Barcelona clash being played at the Allianz Arena in Munich. This is Neeladri Bhattacharjee bringing you the minute-by-minute updates. That was all for the night.

1:00 am: 30 Minutes to Kick Off!

The players have arrived in the stadium and are warming up on the field. Xavi has decided to go with a 4-3-3 formation while Bayern will go with its 4-2-3-1 formation, led by Robert Lewandowski in the front.

12:45 am: While Xavi starts his first Bayern vs Barca fixture, he must know that the last three clashes between the teams have had three different managers for the Catalan side.

12:30 am: In the last five meeting between the two sides, Barcelona has one just once, and that came seven years ago in May 2015.

12:20 am: Confirmed Line-ups:

Bayern Munich Starting XI: Neuer, Sule, Upamecano, Pavard, Davies, Tolisso, Musiala, Sane, Coman, Muller, Lewandowski

Barcelona XI: Ter-Stegen (GK), Jordi Alba, Sergio Dest, Araujo, Gerard Pique, Dembele, Lenglet, Sergio Busquets, Frenkie De Jong, Memphis Depay, Gavi

Match Preview

Barcelona faces the threat of not qualifying for the Champions League knockouts for the first time since the 2000-01 season when it faces the already-qualified Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena on Thursday.

Barcelona is second in the Group E table with seven points while Bayern tops the group with 15 points. Benfica is on five points while Dynamo Kyiv is out of contention with just one point after five matches.

Group E: UEFA Champions League points table

Position Club Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Points 1 Bayern Munich 5 5 0 0 19 3 16 15 2. Barcelona 5 2 1 2 2 5 -4 17 3. Benfica 5 1 2 2 5 9 -4 5 4. Dynamo Kyiv 5 0 1 4 1 9 -8 1

Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann has said that he will be without players, Leon Goretzka, Serge Gnabry, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Kimmich, Michael Cuisance and Marcel Sabitzer.

ALSO READ | Coach Nagelsmann to field makeshift Bayern lineup against Barcelona

How can Barcelona qualify?

It is an exciting night in Group E football with Barcelona and Benfica battling for the qualification spot. Following are the scenarios regarding Barcelona's qualification chances.

If Barcelona defeats Bayern, it will reach 10 points in six games. In this case, it does not need to depend on Dynamo Kyiv beating Benfica for qualification.

If Barcelona loses to Bayern but Benfica also loses to Dynamo Kyiv, Barcelona will qualify.

If Barca loses to Bayern and Benfica wins against Dynamo Kyiv, then Benfica will qualify.

If Barcelona draws its match and Benfica wins, then both teams will be eight points but Benfica will qualify based on head-to-head.

If Barcelona draws and Benfica loses, then the Catalan club will be through to the Round of 16.

Where can you watch?