UCL Liverpool vs Inter Milan LIVE: Match underway; LFC leads 2-0 on aggregate

Welcome to Sportstar's live blog of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 clash between Liverpool vs Inter Milan being played at Anfield in Liverpool, England. This is Aneesh Dey bringing you the pre-match buildup and live updates of this high-voltage clash.

7' Shot- A good counter-attack by Inter ends with Dumfries taking a shot at goal from outside the box. However, it is not on target.

6' Liverpool's Jones takes the ball off Bastoni and plays a good forward pass but the referee says it is a foul. The Liverpool player is not happy with the decision.

3' As expected Liverpool is pressing Inter right from the starting whistle. The Nerrazzuri not getting any time on the ball.

1' Kickoff!

1:30 am: And we are underway! (First leg result: Inter Milan 0-2 Liverpool)

1:25 am- We are moments away from kick-off! Stay tuned for live action from Anfield in the Champions League round of 16 second-leg match between Liverpool and Inter Milan.

1:00 am: Stat Attack!

Liverpool has won each of its three Champions League games against inter Milan without conceding a single goal.

Liverpool has won all of its seven Champions League games this season

Inter Milan has lost four of its five previous away games against English sides in the Champions League.

12:35 am: Starting lineups are out!

Liverpool: Alisson(GK); Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Thiago, Fabinho, Jones; Mane, Jota, Salah.

Coach: Jurgen Klopp.

Inter Milan: Handanovic; Bastoni, De Vrij, Skriniar; Perisic, Calhanoglu, Brozovic, Vidal, Dumfries; Lautaro, Alexis.

Coach: Simone Inzaghi.

12:25 am: Fans are seen outside the Anfield stadium taking pictures on a mural before the match.

12:15 am: HEAD-TO-HEAD!

Liverpool and Inter Milan have played each other five times in the UEFA Champions League. Out of the five, Liverpool has won four times while Inter has won one match.

MATCH PREVIEW

Liverpool must forget its 2-0 advantage over Inter Milan when they face the Italian side in the return leg of its Champions League last-16 tie, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Monday.

Inter, second in the Serie A standings, has won one of its last six games in all competitions but thrashed bottom side Salernitana 5-0 on Friday.

Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah gave Liverpool a win over the Italians in February, putting it in a commanding position for Tuesday's game, but Klopp warned against complacency.

"2-0 is probably the lead that has been turned over most often in the history of football," Klopp told a news conference. "If you are (at) halftime and two up and you think you are already through then you are already on the wrong path.

"The result (in the first leg) was much better than I expected. It was a really tough tie and a difficult game to play. We know they have real quality. They won their last game 5-0... it was really impressive.

"It's an experienced team, and they don't come here as tourists. They want to attack the game, and we are not a team who defends results and tries to scrape through. Let's see what we can get from it."

The German also gave an update on the injured trio of Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Firmino, who all missed the 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United on Saturday.

"All of them trained fully yesterday," Klopp said. "We have to see how they react, but Thiago will probably be fine since he was only out for a week. With Joel it was just three or four days, so he should be fine too.

"Bobby has been out for longer, so we have to see if it makes sense to give him just a few more days with proper training."

Klopp also repeated his call for Premier League clubs to be able to use five substitutes, saying the rule change was necessary to help teams deal with a congested schedule.

"We played on Sunday, Wednesday, Saturday and (now) Tuesday. That's a horrible schedule," Klopp said. "It's essential that we go again for five substitutes in the Premier League.

"In one competition we don't have that. It makes so much of a difference. I don't see why it takes so long to understand that. The Premier League has to save their top-class players as well. It's not an advantage."