Real Madrid vs PSG Live: Starting Lineups, head-to-head, Champions League updates

12:11 am: Confirmed starting lineups are out!

Real Madrid Starting XI: Thibaut Courtois — Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho — Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Federico Valverde — Marco Asensio, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Paris St. Germain Starting XI: Gianluigi Donnarumma — Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes — Paredes, Marco Verratti, Danilo — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

12:00 am: Head-To-Head – This is the 17th meeting between the two teams, including friendlies, with the head-to-head record standing at six wins, three draws and seven defeats for PSG. Real Madrid will join Barcelona tonight on 17 matches as Les Parisiens' most regular opponent.

11:45 pm: Here is how we think the two sides will line up tonight!

Real Madrid (4-3-3, probable): Thibaut Courtois — Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Marcelo — Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga — Eden Hazard, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior.

Paris St. Germain (4-3-3, probable): Gianluigi Donnarumma — Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe, Nuno Mendes — Georginio Wijnaldum, Marco Verratti, Idrissa Gueye — Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Neymar

MATCH PREVIEW

Real Madrid was hurt by its worst performance of the season in its 1-0 loss to Paris St Germain in its Champions League last 16 first leg and will try to play smart in the return leg on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

The La Liga leader was sunk by a stoppage time goal from Kylian Mbappe in its meeting last month but is no stranger to pulling out extraordinary performances in the Champions League, having won the competition a record 13 times.

"We are a very proud team and that performance hurt us pretty bad," Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We are a proud team, mainly in a competition like the Champions League. So we will play for pride. We saw the best version of PSG in Paris. I wish to see the best version of Real Madrid on Wednesday."

Ancelotti's side will be buoyed by its 4-1 win over La Liga contender Real Sociedad on Saturday, having initially been pegged back by an early goal.

"Our team is calm and motivated. The mental aspect is crucial in a moment like this. If we play with Saturday's intensity, we have a good chance to qualify," the Italian said.

"We have to be smart and play smart. We need to go out there and win. We don't need to score many goals. We need to keep it together and the support of our fans will be major for us."

PSG forward Mbappe, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid next summer as a free agent, is a doubt for the match after he was hurt in training on Monday. But Ancelotti said his potential absence would not affect Real's preparation.

"We will prepare for the game as if Mbappe would play. That's the only way we can do it," Ancelotti said.

"It would not surprise me if Mbappe gets a great reception by our fans. They always received great players with respect. But our fans want us to win. That's what they care about the most."

