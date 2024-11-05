MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Bayern coach Kompany aiming for win over Benfica after-back-to-back defeats

The Bavarians lead the Bundesliga title race but have lost two of their three Champions League matches so far and are currently ranked 23rd in the competition.

Published : Nov 05, 2024 21:49 IST , MUNICH - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Benfica Lisbon.
Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Benfica Lisbon. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Bayern’s head coach Vincent Kompany attends a news conference in Munich, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024, ahead of the Champions League opening phase soccer match between FC Bayern and Benfica Lisbon. | Photo Credit: AP

Bayern Munich will look to get its Champions League season back on track with victory over visitor Benfica on Wednesday, and the new competition format plays no role in the team’s planning, coach Vincent Kompany said on Tuesday.

The Bavarians lead the Bundesliga title race but have lost two of their three Champions League matches so far and are currently ranked 23rd in the competition.

They kicked off their European season with a 9-2 demolition of Dinamo Zagreb before losing to Aston Villa and Barcelona.

“I don’t want to think too far ahead because we have enough games,” Kompany, in his first season in charge, told a press conference. “We have to win against Benfica. I don’t want to spend too much time thinking about what could happen in January.

“No one knows how it will work. We only know we want to win tomorrow. We play at home. That is my only goal,” he said.

The European top-flight has switched from a group stage to a league phase this season, where 36 teams play eight matches each, with the top eight in the table progressing directly to the next round, while the next 16 teams enter a two-legged playoff.

ALSO READ: Enrique praises Simeone’s energy ahead of PSG vs Atletico clash

This means even if Bayern does not finish in the top eight, it can still qualify for the knockout stage via the playoffs.

“We have a lot of confidence going into this game. We will always adapt and take the steps that are right for the team. But to say we will change everything is not serious. We just want to win again at home,” Kompany said.

For its part, Benfica has won two of its three Champions League matches.

“What we know is you have to win around six (of eight) games to reach the top eight. You have to win three games and that should be enough for the playoffs. My goal is to reach the top eight”, Kompany said.

Related Topics

Bayern Munich /

Benfica /

Vincent Kompany

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 24-20 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Bayern coach Kompany aiming for win over Benfica after-back-to-back defeats
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi hints at Inter Milan turnover for Arsenal clash
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich injury update: Japan international Hiroki Ito’s debut delayed after foot surgery
    AFP
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register for the event; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-Side: The IPL – a cricket fan’s annual loyalty test

Ayon Sengupta
Against all odds: With ten straight defeats leading up to the World Cup , very few would have bet on New Zealand.

New Zealand’s ‘grandmas’ finally bring home T20 crown

Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Bayern coach Kompany aiming for win over Benfica after-back-to-back defeats
    Reuters
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi hints at Inter Milan turnover for Arsenal clash
    AFP
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-2025: Enrique praises Simeone’s energy ahead of PSG vs Atletico clash
    Reuters
  4. Real Madrid vs AC Milan LIVE Streaming info: When, where to watch RMA vs MIL in UEFA Champions League?
    Team Sportstar
  5. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Milan coach Fonseca downplays challenge posed by Real Madrid
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Pro Kabaddi League LIVE Score, PKL 2024: U Mumba 24-20 Dabang Delhi; Jaipur Pink Panthers defeats UP Yoddhas 33-30 as Arjun Deshwal reaches 1000 points
    Team Sportstar
  2. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Bayern coach Kompany aiming for win over Benfica after-back-to-back defeats
    Reuters
  3. UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Simone Inzaghi hints at Inter Milan turnover for Arsenal clash
    AFP
  4. Bayern Munich injury update: Japan international Hiroki Ito’s debut delayed after foot surgery
    AFP
  5. IPL 2025 mega auction: 1574 players register for the event; full list of country-wise breakdown
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment