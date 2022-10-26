AC Milan revived its hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16 with a 4-0 win at Dinamo Zagreb in Group E on Tuesday.

Back-to-back defeats by Chelsea in its two previous matches had left Milan with plenty to do to qualify for the knockout stages, but Matteo Gabbia’s first-half header set them on their way to a crucial victory in Croatia.

Portugal forward Rafael Leao’s solo run and finish early in the second half put the game beyond the home side, before French striker Olivier Giroud made doubly sure of the three points with a penalty just before the hour mark.

A late own goal put the seal on the second win of Milan’s European campaign that moves them up to second place on seven points. If they avoid defeat next week against third-placed Red Bull Salzburg they will reach the last 16.

Milan’s victory also means Premier League side Chelsea progress to the knockout stages as group winners after its 2-1 win away to Salzburg earlier on Tuesday, while Zagreb stays bottom on four points.

Shakhtar come from behind to secure 1-1 draw at Celtic

GLASGOW

Shakhtar Donetsk earned a 1-1 draw at Celtic in the Champions League on Tuesday after winger Mykhaylo Mudryk cancelled out a first-half goal by striker Georgios Giakoumakis to maintain the Ukrainian side’s chances of reaching the knockout stage.

Coach Igor Jovicevic’s side secured at least a Europa League spot by avoiding defeat in Glasgow as they remain third in Group F on six points and will host second-placed RB Leipzig -- on nine points -- in their last clash on Nov. 2.

Giakoumakis put the host in front in the 34th minute with a low shot from close range into the bottom right corner after a blocked effort rebounded to him.

However, Shakhtar’s Mudryk levelled shortly before the hour mark as he slalomed past defenders and fired the ball into the roof of the net from the edge of the box.

Shakhtar had a golden chance to take the lead in the 72nd minute when Mudryk went on another solo run, ending with a beautiful pass to team mate Danylo Sikan but the 21-year-old missed the target badly with the goal at his mercy.

Celtic, which needed a first win of this season’s Champions League campaign to have any chance of continuing in European competition after Christmas, sits bottom of the group standings on two points.

RB Leipzig grabbed a 3-2 win at home against leader and already qualified Real Madrid in the other Group F game.