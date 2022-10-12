Champions League: Late Rudiger header sends unbeaten Real Madrid into knockouts

UEFA Champions League

Shakhtar took the lead early in the second half but Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos.

Reuters
WARSAW 12 October, 2022 03:04 IST
Rudiger was taken off the pitch as he suffered a head injury while scoring the header.

Rudiger was taken off the pitch as he suffered a head injury while scoring the header.

A last-gasp header by Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger rescued a 1-1 draw against Shakhtar Donetsk after the Ukrainian side had taken the lead in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Shakhtar went ahead one minute into the second half in Warsaw when Bogdan Mykhaylichenko found Oleksandr Zubkov unmarked in Real’s box and the midfielder nodded home into the bottom right corner.

However, Rudiger levelled five minutes into stoppage time by taking advantage of a neat pass from midfielder Toni Kroos to deny Shakhtar a famous victory.

The draw did at least stop Real from immediately advancing to the knockout stage, although Carlo Ancelotti’s men can secure their spot in their next group game at RB Leipzig on Oct. 25.

Real hold a four-point lead in Group F over second-placed Leipzig, which won 2-0 at Celtic.

Shakhtar slipped one place down to third, on five points.

