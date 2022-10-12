Champions League: Dortmund draws 1-1 with Sevilla to help Man City go through

Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham came to the rescue to earn a 1-1 draw against visitors Sevilla in their Champions League Group G match on Tuesday that sent Manchester City through to the next round and made the Germans wait longer to qualify.

Sevilla’s Ivan Rakitic fired over the bar in the 12th minute but he turned provider and delivered a perfect assist six minutes later, floating a free kick into the box for Tanguy Nianzou to power in a header.

Also Read Mbappe wants to leave PSG in January: Reports

The hosts, needing a win to secure their spot in the next round, took the fight to Sevilla, under new coach Jorge Sampaoli, and levelled in the 35th through in-form Bellingham.

The England international, who has now scored in each of Dortmund’s four group matches, volleyed home from a well-executed move down the right wing.

Dortmund, second on seven points, will look to seal its spot in the knockout stage when it hosts City on Oct. 25. Sevilla, in third spot on two points, still have a slim chance of reaching the last 16.

Man City earns knockouts spot

The result means City, top on 10 points after their 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen, are certain of a top two finish with two rounds of matches remaining.

VAR took centre stage in an action-packed first half in Copenhagen. City thought it had taken the lead 11 minutes in with a goal-of-the-season contender from Rodri, only for the strike to be ruled out for handball in the build-up.

The video assistant referee stepped in again moments later to help City win a penalty for another handball, but Riyad Mahrez saw his spot kick saved by home goalkeeper Kamil Grabara.

A busy VAR then asked the referee to have another look at a foul by Sergio Gomez on the edge of the penalty area on the half hour mark, with the on-field official choosing to show the City full back a red card for denying a goalscoring opportunity.

The 10 men more than held their own in the second half, but with Liverpool to come in the Premier League at the weekend and qualification for the knockout stage almost secured, City left top goalscorer Erling Haaland on the bench and saw out the draw.