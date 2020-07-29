Football Champions League Champions League UEFA confident positive COVID-19 test won’t affect Man City-Real Madrid tie Real confirmed that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive, casting doubt on his participation in the Aug. 8 tie at the Etihad Stadium. Reuters 29 July, 2020 15:05 IST Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz tested positive for coronavirus. - Getty Images Reuters 29 July, 2020 15:05 IST European football’s governing body says it is confident Real Madrid's Champions League clash with Manchester City will go ahead as planned next week despite one of the Spanish side’ s players testing positive for COVID-19.Real confirmed on Tuesday that forward Mariano Diaz had tested positive, casting doubt on his participation in the Aug. 8 tie at the Etihad Stadium.“UEFA is in contact with the club and monitoring both the situation and decisions of the relevant Spanish authorities,” UEFA said in a statement to British media.READ| PSG's Mbappe to miss Champions League quarterfinal due to ankle injury “We are confident that this case will not affect the regular staging of the match in question.”Real trail Manchester City 2-1 from the first leg of their last-16 tie before the competition was suspended in March.Spain has seen a surge in COVID-19 positives with thousands of new cases reported on a daily basis in the past week, taking its tally up to over 298,000 cases. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos