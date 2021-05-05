Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Mahrez brace helps Manchester City beat PSG and enter maiden final The Algerian winger's one goal in each half helped Pep Guardiola's men beat Maurcio Pochettino's Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 and win 4-1 on aggregate. Reuters MANCHESTER 05 May, 2021 02:46 IST Manchester City players celebrate after scoring the second goal against PSG on Tuesday-AP - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 05 May, 2021 02:46 IST Riyad Mahrez struck twice as Manchester City reached the Champions League final for the first time thanks to a 2-0 victory over Paris St Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday that secured a 4-1 aggregate win.Leading 2-1 from the first leg, City eased its nerves when Mahrez scored in the 11th minute after latching on to a blocked shot from Kevin De Bruyne.PSG badly missed its injured striker Kylian Mbappe who, suffering a calf injury, was forced to watch the game from the stand as a substitute.AS IT HAPPENEDPep Guardiola's side doubled its lead in the 63rd minute with a classic counter-attack, as Phil Foden burst down the left and, after a quick exchange of passes with De Bruyne, picked out Mahrez at the back post who slotted in from close range.PSG's Angel Di Maria was sent off in the 69th minute after a clash with Fernandinho after the ball had gone out of play.City will now face the winner of Wednesday's semi-final, second leg between Chelsea and Real Madrid in the May 29th final in Istanbul. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.