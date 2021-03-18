UEFA Champions League 2021 quarterfinals draw, live streaming, details: When and where to watch

The UEFA Champions League quarterfinal and semifinal draw will take place on Friday at the House of European Football in Nyon, Switzerland.

Here's all you need to know about the draw.

Which teams are involved in the draw?

Bayern Munich (Germany), Liverpool (England), Real Madrid (Spain), Paris Saint-Germain (France), Chelsea (England), Manchester City (England), Porto (Portugal), Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

At what time does the quarterfinal draw begin on the 19th?

4:30 PM IST. The semifinal draw will begin shortly after the last-eight draw.

What are the rules for the quarterfinal draw?

There will be no seedings or country protection for the quarterfinal draw. A draw will also be made to determine the 'home' side in the final for administrative reasons.

Where will the quarterfinal draw be broadcast in India?

The competition will be broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India and will be live streamed on Sony LIV and UEFA.COM.

When will the quarterfinals matches be played?

The quarterfinals will be played on April 6 & 7 (first leg) and April 13 & 14 (second leg). The semifinals will be played on April 27/28 and May 4/5.