Champions League: Final eight draw throws up possible Barcelona-Bayern clash

Bayern Munich will face Barcelona or Napoli in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, if it can defend its three goal lead against Chelsea in its last 16 second leg game.

The Champions League will resume in August after being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a 'Final Eight' tournament being held in Lisbon after the remaining second-leg games from the last 16 ties are decided.

UEFA held the draw for the one-leg quarterfinals and semifinals at their headquarters in Nyon on Friday.

Two quarterfinals were set by the draw with Germany's RB Leipzig facing Atletico Madrid and Italian club Atalanta up against Paris St Germain.

The rest of the draw depends on the outcome of the second-leg ties in the last 16.

Barca drew 1-1 at Napoli in the first leg and will host the Serie A side at the Nou Camp on Aug. 7 or 8.

Bayern Munich is strong favourite to make the last eight having beaten Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their tie.

Real Madrid or Manchester City will face Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus.

City leads Real 2-1 heading into the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester while Lyon defend a one goal lead when it travels to face Juve in Turin.

The path to the semifinals opens up the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his old club Barcelona if both teams progress to the last four.