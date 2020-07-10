Football Champions League Champions League Champions League: Final eight draw throws up possible Barcelona-Bayern clash The Champions League will resume in August after being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a 'Final Eight' tournament being held in Lisbon. Reuters 10 July, 2020 16:59 IST The 'Final Eight' tournament will be held as a unique straight knockout tournament in Lisbon due to the difficulties caused by the coronavirus. Reuters 10 July, 2020 16:59 IST Bayern Munich will face Barcelona or Napoli in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, if it can defend its three goal lead against Chelsea in its last 16 second leg game.The Champions League will resume in August after being halted in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic with a 'Final Eight' tournament being held in Lisbon after the remaining second-leg games from the last 16 ties are decided.READ | Champions League round of 16 second legs to be held at home stadiums UEFA held the draw for the one-leg quarterfinals and semifinals at their headquarters in Nyon on Friday.Two quarterfinals were set by the draw with Germany's RB Leipzig facing Atletico Madrid and Italian club Atalanta up against Paris St Germain.The rest of the draw depends on the outcome of the second-leg ties in the last 16.Barca drew 1-1 at Napoli in the first leg and will host the Serie A side at the Nou Camp on Aug. 7 or 8.Bayern Munich is strong favourite to make the last eight having beaten Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their tie.Real Madrid or Manchester City will face Olympique Lyonnais or Juventus.City leads Real 2-1 heading into the return leg at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester while Lyon defend a one goal lead when it travels to face Juve in Turin.The path to the semifinals opens up the possibility of Pep Guardiola facing his old club Barcelona if both teams progress to the last four. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos