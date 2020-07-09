Champions League round of 16 second legs to be held at home stadiums

The UEFA Executive Committee on Thursday decided that the remaining second leg matches of the Champions League round of 16 will be held at the host stadiums behind closed doors.

The decision on second leg fixtures of Juventus vs Lyon, Manchester City vs Real Madrid, Bayern Munich vs Chelsea and Barcelona vs Napoli was delayed by the committee on June 17. The last-16 ties of Inter vs Getafe and Sevilla vs Roma which were suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, will played as a single leg in Germany.

"UEFA Executive Committee decided that the remaining UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League Round of 16 second-leg matches will be played at the home teams’ stadiums," an official statement read.

UEFA earlier announced that the remainder of the tournament will be completed with a 12-day mini-tournament in Lisbon in August. The quarterfinals and semifinals will be decided by single-leg results with the final to be played at Benfica's home ground on August 23.

The Europa League will also get an eight-team knockout tournament, played in four stadiums in western Germany starting August 10 with the final to be played in Cologne on August 21.