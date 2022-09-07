UEFA Champions League

Bayern targets Champions League success

Bayern, which exited at the quarterfinal stage last season, is in Group C along with Inter, Barcelona and Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Reuters
07 September, 2022 09:42 IST
Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann addresses the press on the eve of his side’s UEFA Champions League Group C match against Inter Milan.

Bayern Munich head coach Julian Nagelsmann addresses the press on the eve of his side’s UEFA Champions League Group C match against Inter Milan. | Photo Credit: MIGUEL MEDINA

Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann said his team should always be counted among the favourites for the Champions League but it must do its talking on the pitch when the side begins its campaign at Inter Milan later on Wednesday.

“We have a very interesting opponent, a very interesting group phase ahead of us, and with this few amount of group matches you don’t have much time to show weaknesses, and that is why we will aim to have a very good start,” Nagelsmann told reporters.

“Bayern Munich should always be among favourites ... A club of this size, with this history as well, should always be among favourites on an international level for winning the cup. In the end, it is important to talk less about this, and do more.”

Nagelsmann said the six-time Champions League winner is expecting a tough test against last season’s Serie A runner-up Inter.

“Inter is a team that is very experienced, not easy to fool. Especially when you look at the line-up, that time and time again tries to take opponents out of their concept with unexpected moves,” he added.

“It is an extremely experienced team, the quality of players is exceptional.”

