Another historic UEFA Champions League season is just around the corner as elite clubs across Europe are gearing up to take part in the much-anticipated 2023/24 edition of the marquee tournament.

The 2023/24 season of the UEFA Champions League will commence on September 19 with a whole host of enticing games on matchday 1 of the storied tournament. The tournament will culminate on June 1, 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London and will be the third time the iconic stadium in England hosts the final of the UEFA Champions League after hosting the 2011 and 2013 finals.

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE 2023/24 GROUPS: Group A: Bayern Munich (GER), Manchester United (ENG), Copenhagen (DEN), Galatasaray (TUR) Group B: Sevilla (ESP), Arsenal (ENG), PSV Eindhoven (NED), Lens (FRA) Group C: Napoli (ITA), Real Madrid (ESP), Braga (POR), Union Berlin (GER) Group D: Benfica (POR), Inter Milan (ITA), Salzburg (AUT), Real Sociedad (ESP) Group E: Feyenoord (NED), Atletico Madrid (ESP), Lazio (ITA), Celtic (SCO) Group F: Paris Saint-Germain (FRA), Borussia Dortmund (GER), AC Milan (ITA), Newcastle (ENG) Group G: Manchester City (ENG), RB Leipzig (GER), Crvena zvezda (SRB), Young Boys (SUI) Group H: Barcelona (ESP), Porto (POR), Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR), Antwerp (BEL)

The first matchday of the group stage phase of the UEFA Champions League will feature numerous blockbuster clashes across the eight groups.

Manchester City’s star-studded squad led by last year’s UEFA Champions League golden boot winner Erling Haaland along with Phil Foden and Rodri will kick-off its Champions League title defence against Crvena Zvezda.

Last year’s semifinalist, AC Milan will take on Newcastle, which will look to mark its return to European club competitions after a 20-year absence with a win over the Italian giant as it embark on a historical campaign.

While the Rossoneri will be hoping their new look attack consisting Christian Pulisic, Rafael Leao, Samuel Chukweze and Olivier Giroud will blitz the Magpies’ defence to help them secure their first win in the Champions League this season.

Paris Saint-Germain, led by the mercurial Kylian Mbappe, will clash with a Borussia Dortmund squad comprising of the biggest wonderkids of European football in an epic encounter that promises to be scintillating affair for fans of fluid attacking football.

Diego Simeone’s Atletico Madrid will travel to the Estadio Olimpico De Roma in Italy to face Maurizio Sarri’s Lazio in a clash that will see two defensively resolute sides go up against each other in what promises to be an enthralling match.

The 2023/24 UEFA Champions League will also mark the return of Arsenal to the tournament after a six-year absence as the Gunners gear up to take on Dutch giant PSV in an exciting clash. Real Madrid will be anticipating a comfortable win over Union Berlin as it will be hoping their highly talented squad consisting of Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr. will secure an emphatic win over Union to announce its intention to win the trophy for a record fifteenth time.

Lastly, a historical clash between Bayern Munich and Manchester United will be played from Group A on the first matchday. The matches between the two super clubs will be a repeat of the iconic 1998/99 UEFA Champions League final which is etched into the memory of every football fan.

Where to Watch the UEFA Champions League in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be aired live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League on TV in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be broadcasted live by the Sony Sports Network in India, with the matches being shown on the Sony Sports Ten 1, 2, 3, 5 SD & HD channels in India on Television.

Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League online in India?

The UEFA Champions League 2023-24 season which kicks off on 19th September in India and can be watched on www.sonyliv.com in India.

Who is the defending champion of the UEFA Champions League?

The UEFA Champions League 2022-23 title was won by the current English Premier League Champions Manchester City, its first European crown.

UEFA Champions’ League Group Stage Match Day - 1 Schedule