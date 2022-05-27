Football UEFA Champions League UEFA Champions League List of UEFA Champions League & European Cup winners Real Madrid is the undisputed leader in the competition with 13 titles, followed by AC Milan and Liverpool with seven and six titles respectively. Team Sportstar 27 May, 2022 17:01 IST Champions League trophy. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Team Sportstar 27 May, 2022 17:01 IST With the Champions League 2021-22 final fast approaching, both Real Madrid and Liverpool who are contesting for the title have a rich European legacy.While Real Madrid is the undisputed leader in the competition with 13 titles, Liverpool, which has six, can go joint-second with AC Milan if it manages to beat Madrid in the final.European heavyweights Bayern Munich, which also has six titles, had a premature ending to its Champions League campaign after a shock exit against Villarreal in the quarterfinals.Brief historyThe Champions League was first held in the 1955-56 season but was known as the European Cup, which started with just 16 teams. Spanish giant Real Madrid was the first club to win the competition after beating French team Stade de Reims in the final.The name of the competition was changed to UEFA Champions League from the 1992-93 season. Chelsea is the defending European champion after beating Manchester City 1-0 in last season's final.List of Champions League/European Cup winners from the opening seasonSeasonWinner1955-56Real Madrid (Spain)1956-57Real Madrid (Spain)1957-58Real Madrid (Spain)1958-59Real Madrid (Spain)1959-60Real Madrid (Spain)1960-61Benfica (Portugal)1961-62Benfica (Portugal)1962-63AC Milan (Italy)1963-64Inter Milan (Italy)1964-65Inter Milan (Italy)1965-66Real Madrid (Spain)1966-67Celtic (Scotland)1967-68Manchester United (England)1968-69AC Milan (Italy)1969-70Feyenoord (Netherlands)1970-71Ajax (Netherlands)1971-72Ajax (Netherlands)1972-73Ajax (Netherlands)1973-74 ReplayBayern Munich (Germany)1974-75Bayern Munich (Germany)1975-76Bayern Munich (Germany)1976-77Liverpool (England)1977-78Liverpool (England)1978-79Nottingham Forest (England)1979-80Nottingham Forest (England)1980-81Liverpool (England)1981-82Aston Villa (England)1982-83Hamburg (Germany)1983-84Liverpool (England)1984-85Juventus (Italy)1985-86Steaua Bucuresti (Romania)1986-87FC Porto (Portugal)1987-88PSV (Netherlands)1988-89AC Milan (Italy)1989-90AC Milan (Italy)1990-91Red Star Belgrade (Serbia)1991-92Barcelona (Spain)1992-93Marseille (France)1993-94AC Milan (Italy)1994-95Ajax (Netherlands)1995-96Juventus (Italy)1996-97Borussia Dortmund (Germany)1997-98Real Madrid (Spain)1998-99Manchester United (England)1999-2000Real Madrid (Spain)2000-01Bayern Munich (Germany)2001-02Real Madrid (Spain)2002-03AC Milan (Italy)2003-04FC Porto (Portugal)2004-05Liverpool (England)2005-06Barcelona (Spain)2006-07AC Milan (Italy)2007-08Manchester United (England)2008-09Barcelona (Spain)2009-10Inter Milan (Italy)2010-11Barcelona (Spain)2011-12Chelsea (England)2012-13Bayern Munich (Germany)2013-14Real Madrid (Spain)2014-15Barcelona (Spain)2015-16Real Madrid (Spain)2016-17Real Madrid (Spain)2017-18Real Madrid (Spain)2018-19Liverpool (England)2019-20Bayern Munich (Germany)2020-21Chelsea (England) Read more stories on UEFA Champions League. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :