UEFA Champions League

UEFA president urges tougher action on abuse of players

Although Ceferin did not specify any case, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated abuse at Spanish league games this season.

AP
LISBON 05 April, 2023 16:22 IST
LISBON 05 April, 2023 16:22 IST
Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, said football “is an inclusive sport” which is open to everyone.

Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, said football “is an inclusive sport” which is open to everyone. | Photo Credit: AP

Although Ceferin did not specify any case, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated abuse at Spanish league games this season.

In an effort to tackle abuse of players, including racism, UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday football bodies and clubs could push for criminal prosecutions.

“Maybe it is time to go with harsher measures. Maybe it is time to put some people in court,” Ceferin said in his keynote speech at the UEFA Congress ahead of his unopposed re-election as president.

Also Read
Premier League condemns ‘tragedy chanting’ by Chelsea fans

Although Ceferin did not specify any case, Real Madrid forward Vinícius Júnior, who is Black, has been subjected to repeated abuse at Spanish league games this season. Those domestic games are outside UEFA’s jurisdiction.

Ceferin, a Slovenian lawyer, said football “is an inclusive sport” which is open to everyone.

“Unfortunately, some people have still not grasped this concept, which is why we’re going to have to rethink our approach,” Ceferin said. “In cooperation with the federations and the clubs we would need to target offenders more effectively whenever a player is subjected to racist, homophobic or sexist insults during UEFA competitions.”

UEFA disciplinary rules hold clubs and national federations responsible for racist and offensive conduct by their fans at European competition games.

Sanctions for clubs and federations are typically fines and closing a section of a stadium for future games. They are then responsible for imposing bans from the stadium for their own fans.

Read more stories on UEFA Champions League.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

Watch: Erling Haaland - boyhood club remembers Bundesliga hero now dominating Premier League

Real Madrid vs Liverpool, Champions League Final preview: Team news, players to watch out for

Champions League semifinal leg 2: Real Madrid v Manchester City preview; star players; injury update

Slide shows

Chelsea 1-0 Manchester City: 2021 Champions League final in pictures

UCL: Ronaldo, Messi, Neymar to headline group stage

Barcelona's four years of Champions League misery

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us