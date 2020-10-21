Football Champions League Champions League UEFA says Bayern match to go ahead despite positive test UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry. PTI Washington 21 October, 2020 18:38 IST File photo of Bayern Munich's Serge Gnabry during a Bundesliga game. - Reuters Photo PTI Washington 21 October, 2020 18:38 IST UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry.Bayern said on Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was “doing well” and was in isolation at home. He had trained with the rest of the team earlier that day.UEFA says “we can confirm that the Bayern game is going ahead as scheduled.” Read: Bayern's Gnabry tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Atletico game UEFA rules say games can go ahead if a team has 13 available players. That includes at least one goalkeeper.Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He also played in Bayern’s 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday. Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos