Werner's home goal drought & Valencia's uphill struggle – Champions League in Opta numbers

Tottenham and Valencia face uphill battles ahead of Tuesday's Champions League last-16 second legs.

Spurs, rocked by injuries in attack, goes to RB Leipzig trailing 1-0 from its home leg at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium three weeks ago.

Valencia's hopes of progression are even more remote after a thumping 4-1 defeat at Atalanta. It will play the home second leg without the backing of supporters, too, due to the coronavirus outbreak.

We take a look at the key Opta statistics ahead of the two fixtures.

RB Leipzig v Tottenham

1 - Tottenham has only lost one of its five away Champions League games in Germany (W2 D2), although that defeat came earlier this season at Bayern Munich.

8 - Spurs has been eliminated in eight of its past 10 major European knockout ties when it has lost the first leg. But it overturned a deficit the previous time this happened against Ajax in last season's Champions League semifinals.

4 - Four of Leipzig's past five Champions League goals have been penalties. Only Barcelona in 2011-12 (five) have ever scored more than four spot-kicks in a single campaign.

6 - Timo Werner is yet to find the net in six home Champions League appearances, attempting 22 shots without success. In away games, he has seven goals from 14 shots. Werner has scored more Champions League goals without netting at home than any other player in the competition's history.

7 - Jose Mourinho has lost more away Champions League games in Germany (seven) than in any other country.

Valencia v Atalanta

4 - Only four of the previous 36 teams to lose the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie by three or more goals have then progressed. However, two have been Spanish sides – Deportivo La Coruna in 2003-04 versus Milan and Barcelona in 2016-17 versus Paris Saint-Germain.

3 - In the first leg, Atalanta became only the third team to score four goals in its first ever Champions League knockout match, after Manchester United (4-0 versus Porto in 1996-97) and opponent Valencia (5-2 versus Lazio in 1999-00).

9 - Valencia is winless in nine Champions League knockout matches (D5 L4) and has not scored three goals in such a game since winning 3-0 against Leeds United in May 2001.

0 - The Serie A side is yet to have an Italian scorer in the Champions League this season. But its 12 goals have been scored by 10 different players of nine different nationalities. Only Arsenal in 2009-10, Manchester United in 2010-11 and Borussia Dortmund in 2016-17 have had 10 different nationalities net in one campaign.

6 - Atalanta scored with six of its first 29 shots on target in the Champions League this season but has since found the net with six of its previous eight, including its four most recent shots on target in its 4-1 win in the first leg.