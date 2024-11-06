MagazineBuy Print

Why was there a minute’s silence before Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

A packed Anfield stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once that was followed by applause from fans.

Published : Nov 06, 2024 01:33 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE - A general view of Liverpool fans displaying banners inside the Anfield stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
FILE - A general view of Liverpool fans displaying banners inside the Anfield stadium. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The UEFA Champions League match between Liverpool and Liverpool witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.

A packed Anfield stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once, followed by applause from fans.

Why was there a minute’s silence before Liverpool vs Bayer Leverkusen?

The Champions League match between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims that have wreaked havoc in Valencia.

Last week, an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

Residents wait for public transportation in an area, affected by floods, in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP
Residents wait for public transportation in an area, affected by floods, in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.

Liverpool comes into the match after a 2-1 comeback win against Brighton and Hove Albion in the Premier League, while Bundesliga champion Leverkusen played out a goalless draw against VfB Stuttgart in its last match.

