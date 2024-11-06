Why was there a minute’s silence before Real Madrid vs AC Milan UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.

A packed Santiago Bernabeu stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once that was followed by applause from fans in the Spanish capital.

Why was there a minute’s silence before Real Madrid vs AC Milan?

The Champions League match between Real Madrid and AC Milan had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims that have wreaked havoc in Valencia.

Last week an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

Residents wait to receive drinking water in an area, affected by floods, in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: AP

“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.

Madrid comes into this match after a forgettable week, where it lost El Clasico 0-4 and also boycotted the Ballon d’Or Ceremony after its forward Vinicius Jr. did not win the award.

Milan, on the other hand, returned to winning ways in its previous match, beating Monza 1-0 after losing 0-2 to Napoli.

The Spanish giant sits 12th in the standings of the newly-revamped tournament, with six points off three games while AC Milan as three points from as many matches, and is 25th in the table.