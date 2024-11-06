Why was there a minute’s silence before Sporting CP vs Manchester City UEFA Champions League 2024-25 match?

The UEFA Champions League match between Sporting CP and Manchester City witnessed a minute of silence before the match began on Tuesday.

A packed José Alvalade Stadium stood quietly, which ended with the referee blowing the whistle once that was followed by applause from fans in the Portuguese capital.

Why was there a minute’s silence before Sporting CP vs Manchester City?

The Champions League match between Sporting CP and Manchester City had a minute’s silence in memory of the victims that have wreaked havoc in Valencia.

Last week an exceptional storm killed at least 218 people, almost all in the Valencia region, as well as leaving a trail of destruction. Valencia’s match against champion Real Madrid last Saturday was postponed, along with its first-round Copa del Rey tie at Parla Escuela.

A drone view shows a cemetery of destroyed vehicles, following last week’s catastrophic flooding in Paiporta, Valencia, Spain. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

“UEFA will hold a moment of silence at all UEFA club competition matches this week in memory of the victims of the deadly floods in Valencia and all those impacted in the region and beyond,” the European football body said in a statement.

Premier League champion Manchester City will come into the tie looking to bounce back from two consecutive defeats, against Tottenham Hotspur in the League Cup and a shock league loss to Bournemouth at the weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men are currently third with seven points in the UCL table with two wins and one draw.

Sporting is level on points with Man City but sits eighth due to goal difference. Ruben Amorim will take charge as the club’s manager for the penultimate time before he takes over as Manchester United head coach following Erik ten Hag’s sacking.

Sporting is currently first in the Liga Potugal, with 10 wins from 10.