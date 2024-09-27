MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage

Arsenal, which missed out on last season’s group stage, went in front through Lia Waelti midway through the first half as the Swedish resistance crumbled.

Published : Sep 27, 2024 08:14 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Arsenal’s Beth Mead, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the side’s third goal.
Arsenal’s Beth Mead, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: Andrew Matthews/AP
infoIcon

Arsenal’s Beth Mead, second left, celebrates with teammates after scoring the side’s third goal. | Photo Credit: Andrew Matthews/AP

Arsenal crushed Sweden’s Haecken 4-0 at home to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory and Italy’s Juventus notched a 5-2 aggregate win over French club Paris St Germain on Thursday as both teams qualified for the women’s Champions League group stage.

Arsenal, which missed out on last season’s group stage, went in front through Lia Waelti midway through the first half and the Swedish resistance crumbled, allowing Mariona Caldentey to add a second before the break.

Beth Mead kept the momentum going by scoring early in the second half and Norwegian midfielder Frida Maanum added a fourth to see the English side safely through.

READ: Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition

Juventus scored in the second minute to add to its two-goal cushion from the first leg, and although PSG equalised from the penalty spot early in the second half, Barabara Bonansea struck again for the Italians to secure their progression.

AS Roma thumped Switzerland’s Servette 7-2 away to complete a 10-3 aggregate win, and last season’s English Super League runner-up Manchester City put three past Paris FC at home to complete an 8-0 aggregate rout and book its spot in the group stage.

The draw to separate the 16 qualifiers into four groups of four takes place at 1100 GMT on Friday.

Related Topics

Arsenal /

Juventus /

Manchester City

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  2. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
  3. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition
    AP
  5. Napoli hammers Palermo in Italian Cup tie marred by fan trouble
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: The twilight of sporting greatness

Ayon Sengupta
It’s not just the Indian crowds who are silent when their team is not doing well but crowds in every country.

Sunil Gavaskar: Business of India bashing has to be countered with aggression

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on UEFA Champions League

  1. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  2. Milan will not host 2027 men’s Champions League final, bidding process reopened, says UEFA
    Reuters
  3. Record number of disabled spectators expected at Champions League match next month in Spain
    AP
  4. UCL 2024-25: New Champions League format forces clubs to win, says Atletico boss Simeone
    Reuters
  5. UCL 2024-25: Alonso hails ‘efficient’ Leverkusen after Feyenoord rout
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Arsenal, Manchester City reach women’s Champions League group stage
    Reuters
  2. La Liga roundup: Álvarez scores late to give Atletico Madrid 1-0 win over Celta Vigo
    AP
  3. IND vs BAN LIVE Score, 2nd Test: India looks to sweep series v Bangladesh with win; Toss at 9 am IST; Weather updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Europa League roundup: Tottenham overcomes late start, early red card to post 3-0 win in revamped competition
    AP
  5. Napoli hammers Palermo in Italian Cup tie marred by fan trouble
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment