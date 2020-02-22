Derby County 1-1 Fulham: Rooney goal on landmark appearance not enough for Rams

Wayne Rooney marked his 500th game in English league football with a goal but it was not enough for Derby County as it drew 1-1 with Fulham.

Rooney made it 10 goals from his last 13 appearances against Fulham in all competitions when he chipped home from the penalty spot 10 minutes into the second half in Friday's Championship encounter.

However, Fulham fought back to restore parity – Aleksandar Mitrovic sending a brilliant finish into the bottom-left corner in the 71st minute.



Bobby De Cordova-Reid and Ivan Cavaleiro went close to completing the turnaround for Fulham, though the visitor had Marek Rodak to thank when he pulled off a string of stunning saves late on.

Ultimately, though, neither side could snatch a winner and the draw leaves Derby in 12th, while Fulham missed the chance to move level on points with second-placed Leeds United.ff