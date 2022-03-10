Football Football Chelsea sponsor Three 'reviewing position' after Abramovich sanctions Abramovich had put the club up for sale, but Britain's asset freeze and sanctions on him bar that process under the terms of the licence granted to the club. Reuters MANCHESTER 10 March, 2022 17:45 IST Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich. - AP Reuters MANCHESTER 10 March, 2022 17:45 IST Chelsea's shirt sponsor Three, the mobile phone and telecommunications company, say they are reviewing their relationship with the club after the British government announced sanctions on club owner Roman Abramovich on Thursday."We are in discussions with Chelsea and we are reviewing our position," a Three spokesperson said.More to follow... Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :