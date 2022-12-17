Football

Chelsea eases into UEFA Women’s Champions League last-eight

Chelsea crushed the Albanian minnow 8-0 in the first meeting on home soil in October and was untroubled again as it won away and made it four wins from five Group A outings.

AFP
Paris 17 December, 2022 09:10 IST
Paris 17 December, 2022 09:10 IST
Chelsea players celebrate after the 4-0 win against Vllaznia at Loro Borici Stadium, Albania, on December 16, 2022.

Chelsea players celebrate after the 4-0 win against Vllaznia at Loro Borici Stadium, Albania, on December 16, 2022. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Chelsea crushed the Albanian minnow 8-0 in the first meeting on home soil in October and was untroubled again as it won away and made it four wins from five Group A outings.

Chelsea beat Vllaznia 4-0 on Friday to join fellow Londoners Arsenal in the UEFA Women’s Champions League quarterfinals.

The Women’s Super League crushed the Albanian minnow 8-0 in the first meeting on home soil in October and was untroubled again as it won away and made it four wins from five Group A outings.

Also Read | Women’s Super League returns after memorable Euros for England

Sophie Ingle gave Chelsea a 12th-minute lead after Guro Reiten broke down the left before cutting the ball back into the area.

Fran Kirby added a second goal in 20 minutes from Jelena Cankovic’s clever lay-off from a free-kick. The goal was Kirby’s first in the Champions League in more than a year.

Katerina Svitkova headed Chelsea’s third goal in the dying moments. Maren Mjelde then converted a stoppage-time penalty after a Vllaznia handball.

Sam Kerr, who scored four times in October’s rout, had the ball in the net midway through the second half but her effort was ruled out for offside.

Paris Saint-Germain wrapped up the second qualifying place from Group A with a 2-1 win over Real Madrid.

Elisa De Almeida, with a 15th-minute header, and a penalty after an hour mark by Kadidiatou Diani set up the win for PSG.

Also Read | FIFA: Women’s football making ‘significant’ strides in popularity, sponsors

Claudia Zornoza grabbed a late consolation for the Spanish side who hit the woodwork three times.

Roma went through from Group B after a 5-0 rout of Austria’s St Poelten with four of the goals coming in the last eight minutes.

Wolfsburg, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich had already made sure of their places in the knockout rounds.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Avengers assemble - FIFA legends, workers come together for a friendly match at Al Thumama

Ronaldo - How it all went wrong for the Portugal star at Manchester United

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us