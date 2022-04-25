Football Football Chelsea's Pulisic eager to prove his desire to play Pulisic's 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge made up for his team mate Jorginho's missed penalty as Chelsea remained third in the league on 65 points Reuters 25 April, 2022 10:14 IST Chelsea's Pulisic celebrates after scoring the winner in the dying minutes of the match against West Ham. - REUTERS Reuters 25 April, 2022 10:14 IST Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic said he was eager to prove his desire to play more often and was happy to score a "massive goal" after coming off the bench in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over West Ham United.Pulisic's 90th-minute winner at Stamford Bridge made up for his team mate Jorginho's missed penalty as Chelsea remained third in the league on 65 points, five points above fourth-placed Arsenal, which has played a game more.Pulisic's playing time has been limited in recent weeks, with the American last starting in their 3-1 defeat at home to Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals on April 6.REPORT | Premier League: Pulisic guides Chelsea to win over West Ham; Burnley beats Wolves 1-0 "It was a massive goal. We had so much pressure on them for most of the game but we couldn't get that breakthrough, so I am happy I was able to help out," said Pulisic, who replaced Timo Werner in the 76th minute."I needed to come in and make a difference, prove I want to be playing and I am happy I did that."It was Pulisic's first goal since he scored in its Champions League last-16 match at Lille on March 16."I always want to be on the pitch, to help my team and I am glad I got the opportunity today," he added. "We played a good match and we got our deserved goal in the end."Chelsea next travels to face Manchester United in the league on Thursday. Read more stories on Football. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :