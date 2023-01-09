Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said on Sunday.

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Also Read Manchester City eases past Chelsea with a 4-0 in the FA Cup third round

Potter provided an injury update after his team’s 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analyzing it. It’s going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

Chelsea is struggling under Potter with just one win in its last seven Premier League games and is languishing at tenth place, 19 points away from leader Arsenal.

The Blues have been hit with an array of player injuries, including the likes of Reece James, N’golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Edouard Mendy.