Football

Chelsea forward Pulisic to miss ‘weeks’ with knee injury

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

AP
MANCHESTER, England 09 January, 2023 09:35 IST
MANCHESTER, England 09 January, 2023 09:35 IST
Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. 

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle.  | Photo Credit: RYAN PIERSE

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic will be sidelined for at least two weeks with a knee injury, manager Graham Potter said on Sunday.

The United States winger hurt his right knee while attempting a shot on goal in a 1-0 loss to Manchester City on Thursday in the Premier League.

Also Read
Manchester City eases past Chelsea with a 4-0 in the FA Cup third round

Potter provided an injury update after his team’s 4-0 loss to City — this time in the FA Cup — on Sunday.

“Christian just opened up his knee in the game the other day so we’re still analyzing it. It’s going to be weeks, I would say,” Potter said.

Pulisic required treatment after appearing to jar his knee as City defender John Stones made a last-ditch tackle. The 24-year-old American couldn’t continue and was replaced in the 22nd minute.

Chelsea is struggling under Potter with just one win in its last seven Premier League games and is languishing at tenth place, 19 points away from leader Arsenal.

The Blues have been hit with an array of player injuries, including the likes of Reece James, N’golo Kante, Wesley Fofana and Edouard Mendy.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

WATCH: Messi tattoos a hit in Argentina after World Cup win

WATCH: Messi hometown Rosario ready for FIFA World Cup final, Argentina vs France

France’s road to Fifa World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina

Slide shows

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr arrival in pictures

Pele no more: The Brazilian football legend’s life immortalised in pictures

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us