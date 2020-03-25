Chelsea forward Pedro not thinking about future

Pedro may be out of contract at Chelsea soon, but the World Cup winner insisted he has not "stopped to think" about his future.

The 32-year-old, who moved to Stamford Bridge in 2015, has only played in nine Premier League games this term and was due to be a free agent in four months once the current campaign concludes.

However, the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic means it remains uncertain when the 2019-20 season will finish.

With that in mind, Pedro stressed thoughts of what's next in his career have not entered his mind.

"I finish the contract but right now it is not the most important thing, nor have I stopped to think about it," Pedro told Cadena Ser.

"From there, what has to do with my future will come, but right now it is not the most important thing when you don't even know when you are going to train again."

Spain international Pedro has donated 3,000 protective screens for hospitals in his native country, which has been one of the worst hit by the COVID-19 outbreak.

There have been almost 50,000 confirmed cases in Spain and nearly 3,500 deaths.

"The materials are a little scarce and everything that can be helped is welcome," Pedro added.

"They have told us from the hospitals that [the protective screens] are a good resource for them. We wanted to contribute with these protective screens."