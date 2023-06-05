Chelsea reaches agreement to sign Ecuadorean youngster Paez

Chelsea has reached an agreement to sign exciting Ecuador Under-20 international Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, the Premier League club said on Monday.
The 16-year-old, who is considered among the brightest talents in South America and has made five appearances for leaders Independiente del Valle in Ecuador’s top-flight this season, will join Chelsea after he turns 18 in May 2025.
Midfielder Paez was a key player for Ecuador at this year’s Under-17 Copa America, scoring two goals as it finished runner-up to Brazil.
The teenager is Chelsea’s first signing of the close season as it looks to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after finishing in 12th place - its worst finish since 1994.
