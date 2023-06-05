Magazine

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Chelsea reaches agreement to sign Ecuadorean youngster Paez

Chelsea has reached an agreement to sign exciting Ecuador Under-20 international Kendry Paez from Independiente del Valle, the Premier League club said on Monday.

Published : Jun 05, 2023 20:55 IST , LONDON - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England.
File Photo: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Davidson
File Photo: General view outside the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United at Stamford Bridge on May 28, 2023 in London, England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images/Alex Davidson

The 16-year-old, who is considered among the brightest talents in South America and has made five appearances for leaders Independiente del Valle in Ecuador’s top-flight this season, will join Chelsea after he turns 18 in May 2025.

Midfielder Paez was a key player for Ecuador at this year’s Under-17 Copa America, scoring two goals as it finished runner-up to Brazil.

The teenager is Chelsea’s first signing of the close season as it looks to rebuild under new manager Mauricio Pochettino after finishing in 12th place - its worst finish since 1994.

