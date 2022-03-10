Three suspends Chelsea sponsorship temporarily

Chelsea's shirt sponsor Three, the mobile phone and telecommunications company, have suspended the sponsorship of the club, including removal of its logo from shirts and the stands of Stamford Bridge until further notice.

This move comes after British government announced sanctions on Chelsea's owner Roman Abramovich.

The company's spokesperson said: " In light of the government's recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club to temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice"

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do." he added.

Chelsea have been placed under a special licence by the UK government which restricts their activities although they will be able to continue playing games.

The club have said they intend to ask the government to make changes to the licence.

Three has also requested Chelsea to remove their logo on the kits in today's clash against Norwich City.

