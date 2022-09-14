Football

Chelsea vs Salzburg HIGHLIGHTS, Champions League: CHE 1-1 SAL as Sterling’s goal cancelled out by Okafer

Chelsea vs Salzburg, Champions League: HIGHLIGHTS, score, updates, commentary, lineups.

Team Sportstar
14 September, 2022 12:11 IST
Cesar Azpilicueta in action with FC Salzburg’s Noah Okafor in the Champions League match on Wednesday.

Cesar Azpilicueta in action with FC Salzburg’s Noah Okafor in the Champions League match on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

STARTING LINEUPS

Chelsea (4-3-3): Kepa - James, Azpilicueta, Silva, Cucurella - Kovacic, Jorginho, Mount - Havertz, Aubameyang, Sterling

Salzburg (4-3-1-2): Kohn - Dedic, Da Silva, Pavlovic, Ulmer - Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard - Sucic - Fernando, Okafor

PREVIEW

Chelsea will begin life after the sacking of UEFA Champions League winning manager Thomas Tuchel, and will start its tenure under new manager Graham Potter.

The Blues are yet to field a team under Potter with the weekend fixtures getting postponed following the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

The London club’s campaign in the European competition mirrored its struggles in the Premier League and started with a defeat at the hands of Dinamo Zagreb. It will look to get its points tally off the mark when it hosts Austrian champions Salzburg.

For Salzburg, the start to this year’s Champions League was not on a winning not but a draw against Italian champions AC Milan can be termed as a decent start for Matthias Jaissle’s men.

Salzburg, as always, has been dominating in the league and is currently top of the table with seven wins out of eight matches.

PREDICTED XI

Chelsea: Mendy - Fofana, Silva, Koulibaly - James, Jorginho, Kovacic, Cucurella - Mount, Havertz, Sterling

Salzburg: Kohn - Dedic, Pavlovic, Ulmer, Bernardo - Capaldo, Seiwald, Kjaergaard - Kameri - Sesko, Okafor

HEAD TO HEAD

This will be the first match between the two clubs in the UEFA Champions League. The teams have played a friendly earlier which Chelsea won 5-3.

WHEN AND WHERE TO WATCH

When and where will the Champions League match between Chelsea and Salzburg be played?

The match between Chelsea and Salzburg is scheduled for a 12:30 AM IST on Thursday, at the Stamford Bridge, London.

Where can I watch and live stream the UEFA Champions League?

UEFA Champions League will be live telecast on the Sony Ten Network, on Ten 1, Ten 2 and Ten 1 HD and Ten 2 HD respectively.

The tournament can be live streamed on Sony LIV and JioTV.

