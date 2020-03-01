Lampard questions Chelsea's focus after Bournemouth draw

Frank Lampard was left to rue "a bad 10-minute spell" as Chelsea was held to a 2-2 draw at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

The second goal of Marcos Alonso's double came five minutes from time at the Vitality Stadium, securing a point for the visitors after Jefferson Lerma and Joshua King had struck in quick succession to eclipse the Spaniard's first-half opener.

Blues boss Lampard saw his side beaten 3-0 by Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, when the German giant scored two goals in three minutes.



READ: Alonso double hands Chelsea 2-2 draw against Bournemouth

And, after Lerma and King's goals came 176 seconds apart on the south coast, Lampard questioned his players' concentration levels.

"We should win, we had many chances," he said. "We had a bad 10-minute spell where they scored and that I don't like.

"I'm pleased with the character to get a draw but we should win the game.

"Against Bayern we conceded twice in a short space of time, it's not the first time. Could it be a lack of concentration? Possibly from the players.

"People talk about the defence but if you are 1-0 up and leave teams in the game then one set-piece can change the game.

"We should score more goals and then we don't have that problem."

The result leaves Chelsea vulnerable in fourth spot, with Manchester United able to close the gap to one point when it visits Everton on Sunday.

Lampard is pleased to have the advantage in what is a tight race for Champions League qualification, but knows it will only matter if the club is still there at the end of the season.

"The way the season has panned out, we should be pleased that we are fourth but it means nothing at this stage," he said.

"If we manage to get in the top four the achievement is huge but we are a long way from that yet."