Alonso double hands Chelsea 2-2 draw against Bournemouth

Midfielder Marco Alonso struck twice for Chelsea as it stormed back from a goal down to snatch a 2-2 draw away to AFC Bournemouth in its Premier League clash at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday.

With both sides playing open, attacking football, Chelsea took the lead in the 33rd minute when Reece James crossed for Olivier Giroud to send his effort onto the crossbar, with Alonso on hand to smash home the rebound.

Bournemouth bounced back with a headed goal from Jefferson Lerma nine minutes after the break and three minutes later it was ahead, Joshua King tapping the ball home from close range after a superb ball in from the right by Jack Stacey.

Jolted into all-out attack, Chelsea substitute Michy Batshuayi had a goal ruled out for offside moments after coming on, but it continued to bombard the Bournemouth box with set-pieces and crosses.

Chelsea's efforts paid off with five minutes of normal time left as Mason Mount fired a rocket that keeper Aaron Ramsdale could only parry and Alonso reacted quickest to head home.

Chelsea stays in fourth position on 45 points, while Bournemouth is still hovering above the drop zone on 27 points, two ahead of 17th-placed Aston Villa.