WATCH: On This Day - Chelsea defeats Liverpool to win 2012 FA Cup

On This Day - Chelsea defeats Liverpool to win 2012 FA Cup Chelsea, playing in its eleventh FA Cup final, defeated Liverpool to win the title for the seventh time in its history. Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 10:54 IST Chelsea defeated Liverpool in the 2012 final to win the FA Cup. - AFP Team Sportstar 05 May, 2020 10:54 IST Chelsea and Liverpool went head-to-head in 2012 for the FA Cup title. Ramires' 11th minute strike gave Chelsea the lead and Didier Drogba doubled the lead in the 52nd minute. Andy Carroll pulled a goal back for the Reds but it turned out to just be a consolation goal in the end.