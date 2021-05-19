On this day in 2012: Chelsea wins first Champions League crown

Against the odds, Chelsea lifted its maiden Champions League title by defeating Bayern Munich in its own backyard on May 19, 2012.

Bayern looked to have won the final when it went ahead through Thomas Muller in the 83rd minute before Didier Drogba equalised five minutes later. With the match ending 1-1 in extra-time, Chelsea beat Bayern 4-3 on penalties with Drogba slotting the decisive kick.

Euro 2020: Larsson replaces Ibrahimovic in Sweden squad

Chelsea was among the outside favourites to win the title that season after it trailed 1-3 at the end of the first leg at Napoli in the round-of-16. The Blues parted ways with manager Andre Vilas Boas and brought in Roberto di Matteo as the interim coach before the second leg.

The Stamford Bridge outfit overturned the deficit to overcome Napoli before beating Benfica and Barcelona in the next two rounds.

On May 29 this month, Chelsea has an opportunity to add to the Champions League title when it takes on Manchester City in the final in Portugal.