Football Football Chelsea beats Manchester City 2-0 in women’s Community Shield Millie Bright and Erin Cuthbert score the goals for Chelsea in the curtain raiser to the men’s Community Shield final. AP LONDON 29 August, 2020 20:00 IST Chelsea’s players celebrate with the Community Shield at the Wembley stadium in London. - AP AP LONDON 29 August, 2020 20:00 IST Millie Bright’s dipping strike helped Chelsea clinch the Community Shield with a 2-0 victory over Manchester City on Saturday when women’s football resumed in England after a six-month, pandemic-enforced absence.The center back produced a moment of quality in the 66th minute from outside the penalty area after striker Sam Kerr squandered four chances for the Super League champion. The breakthrough came four minutes after City had Jill Scott sent off when she received a second booking for a sliding challenge on Ji So-Yun.ALSO READ | Women's football in England returns with optimismErin Cuthbert powered the second goal into the roof of the net in the second minute of stoppage time at Wembley Stadium where no fans could attend due to coronavirus restrictions.Double-headerThe Community Shield was contested in the women’s game for the first time in 12 years. It was part of a double-header at Wembley, with the curtain-raiser to the men’s season between Premier League champion Liverpool and FA Cup winner Arsenal taking place later on Saturday. #CommunityShield winners 2020...Congratulations @ChelseaFCW pic.twitter.com/WVffPAHDNx— Barclays FA Women's Super League (@BarclaysFAWSL) August 29, 2020 While the men’s season was able to resume in June after a 100-day shutdown, the women’s league was abandoned with Chelsea declared champion on a points-per-game calculation ahead of City. Chelsea also won the League Cup on February 29 - the last day of competitive women’s football in England before the coronavirus outbreak shut down sports.The new WSL season is due to start next weekend and the incomplete 2019-20 FA Cup is still due to be completed with both City and Chelsea among the quarterfinalists. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos