Chelsea dumped out of Women’s Champions League

Chelsea, runner-up in this year’s Women’s Champions League final, was sensationally knocked out of the competition at the group stage with a 4-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg on Thursday.

ALSO READ - Chelsea held by Everton, drops more points in title race

Captain Svenja Huth and striker Tabea Wassmuth each scored doubles as Wolfsburg topped Group A on goal difference after finishing level on 11 points with Juventus and Chelsea.

Twice winner Wolfsburg and Juventus, which also qualified, join Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St Germain, Olympique Lyonnais, Bayern Munich and Arsenal in Monday’s quarterfinal draw.

COVID fears behind shock exit - Hayes Chelsea manager Emma Hayes said fears about a possible COVID-19 outbreak in the squad affected her team's performance in its Women's Champions League defeat at Wolfsburg. "Our heads were all over the place, we are human beings," Hayes said. "A few days ago we had two players stuck down with COVID, we know inevitably that when we land tomorrow there will be positive cases. "When you are in a team environment, you know it spreads like wildfire in the team. "I just feel that this was deja vu and we are here 12 months after a really bad COVID outbreak at the same time... It's across the game at the moment. For me it's a major reason behind performance tonight."