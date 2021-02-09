I-League: Chennai City back to winning ways

Chennai City FC produced a fine display of attacking football to beat a 10-man NEROCA FC 2-1 at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday. V. Vineeth Kumar and Demir Avdic found the target once in each half to secure the win. Subash Singh reduced the margin for NEROCA but his effort seemed to come in a bit too late.

In six matches, Chennai tallied nine points while NEROCA remained on five.

Looking to erase the memory of the 4-0 loss against Sudeva Delhi FC in its previous outing, Chennai went in the attack mode right from the start and found the lead in the sixth minute off a fine diving header by under-22 midfielder Vineeth Kumar.

NEROCA was reduced to 10 men in the 61st minute when its defender Shoib Akhtar received his second booking for a rash tackle on Jockson Dhas. Chennai doubled the lead in the 68th minute when Advic got himself in position to nod home a provision from Mohamed Iqbal. Subhas Singh pulled one back for NEROCA in the 79th minute to produce some late excitement.

The results:

NEROCA FC 1 (Subash Singh 79) lost to Chennai City FC 2 (Vineeth Kumar 6, Demir Avdic 68).

Indian Arrows 1 (Vellington Fernandes 87) lost to RoundGlass Punjab FC 2 (Papa Babacar Diawara 35, 56).