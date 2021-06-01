Chennai City FC owner Rohit Ramesh seeks de-recognition of Tamil Nadu Football Association

Rohit Ramesh, owner of former I-League champion Chennai City FC, on Monday, wrote to All India Football Federation (AIFF) general secretary Kushal Das seeking the de-recognition of the Tamil Nadu Football Association (TFA).

He has also proposed to the National Federation that he plans to register a new entity under the Companies Act to function as the State Association (TFA) “to protect and promote the interests of football in Tamil Nadu.”

Rohit, also the president of Chennai Football Association (CFA), in his letter, alleged that the TFA has failed to conduct competitions and put roadblocks towards the conduct of the CFA league, which has not been held since 2018.

“The TFA, as per the Constitution of AIFF, is required to compulsorily conduct competitions both at a State level and a District level under Article 14(2)(k). However, neither does the TFA conduct competitions, nor does it allow districts including CFA conduct such competitions. In doing so, they have also acted in violation of the interests of Indian football and AIFF, thereby also violating Article 14(2)(o),” Rohit's letter said.

He further wrote: “..the TFA has presided over the death of more competitions within the state. This is a clear violation of Article 62 of the Constitution of the TFA itself.”

Speaking to Sportstar, a TFA source said it has fulfilled all its obligations as far as holding State events in all categories in 2019-20 are concerned. “The last event we conducted was the State women’s league in March this year before COVID-19 struck and AIFF asked us to stop all the activities,” the source added.