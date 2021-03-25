I-League: Chennai City survives late NEROCA scare to end campaign with win

Chennai City FC ended its 2020-21 I-League campaign on a winning note as the Satyasagara-coached side proved too good for NEROCA FC and registered a 2-1 win at the KBK Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

Mohamed Iqbal’s late strike in added time of the second half proved to be the difference between the two sides as Demir Avdic’s first-half goal was cancelled out by Romtan Singh.

With NEROCA already relegated and both teams playing for pride, it was clear in the opening minutes of the match that Chennai had the extra edge to take home the win as it attacked from the start.

In the 11th minute, Chennai was handed a penalty as a defensive error prompted the referee to point to the spot. However, NEROCA survived as Syed Suhail Pasha’s poor spot-kick was easily saved by Rahul Yadav.

However, in the 24th minute, Avdic broke the offside trap and latched onto a brilliant through-ball from midfield. He took his time in front of the goal and smashed home from close range to hand Chennai the lead.

NEROCA just seemed to struggle to get a hold of the match. Passes were misplaced and it felt like the Gift Raikhan-coached side lacked the motivation to compete for a win in its final game of the season. The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in Chennai’s favour.

Gift Raikhan made a tactical substitution in the second half with the inclusion of Singam Subash Singh in attack. This caused NEROCA to play much better in the final third, where it started jotting down passes.

Much against the run of play, NEROCA equalised in the 90th minute when Romtan bundled home from close range after Chennai’s goalkeeper had failed to make a routine save to a Subash strike. With the scoreline reading 1-1 and less than four minutes to go, it seemed like the match would end in a draw. However, Singaporean winger Iqbal had other plans.

His rocket of a strike in stoppage time crashed against the back of the net and proved to be the decisive goal as Chennai registered a remarkable 2-1 win, surviving a late comeback by NEROCA.

With this win, Chennai City FC finished the league with 15 points, inclusive of five wins and nine defeats, from its 14 matches. Meanwhile, relegated NEROCA ended the season at the bottom table with just eight points.