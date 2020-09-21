Football Football Prioritise process not result, says Chennaiyin head coach Laszlo Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Csaba Laszlo said Indian youth team coaches need to work on developing talents and not play for results. PTI 21 September, 2020 11:43 IST CFC's new head coach Csaba Laszlo insists India must have forward-thinking at the grassroot level - Getty Images PTI 21 September, 2020 11:43 IST Coaches of youth teams in India must be process-oriented and need to work on developing talents instead of being result oriented, ISL team Chennaiyin FC's new head coach Csaba Laszlo said."For India, it is important to have professional and forward-thinking coaches at the grassroots and youth levels. Coaches of youth teams need to ensure they are not playing for results. Instead, they need to work on developing talents," he said in an online video session.Laszlo, who will take charge of the two-time Indian Super League champion for the 2020-21 campaign, said it is important to be process-oriented and not result-oriented.READ | My aim is to make Sudeva FC the Ajax of Indian football, says Anuj Gupta "When I was a youth team coach at Borussia Monchengladbach, it was a great learning for me when my sporting director inquired about which youngsters were ready for the next step, as opposed to the results. That is not important. What is important is to be process-oriented and not result-oriented," said the former Hungary assistant coach.Speaking about his virtual interactions with Chennaiyin FC players ahead of his arrival in Goa, Laszlo said it has been a challenge but they were coping with it positively."It is a challenge to not speak to the players physically. But we are making the most of it at the moment through our Zoom calls and sessions."We have given the players their individual training programs, and are working closely with the club staff. We have to respect each players' situation in many locations, they still can't go out. I look forward to all of us being in Goa at the earliest," he added.The seventh edition of the ISL is set to be staged behind closed doors in Goa, starting in November. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Latest updates IPL Interviews IPL Videos Fixtures IPL Pictures IPL Features IPL Quiz My IPL Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos