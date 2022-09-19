Football

Chennaiyin FC’s Madras Mundial to begin from Sept. 24

The final of Madras Mundial will be witnessed by two Chennaiyin first-team stars.

Team Sportstar
19 September, 2022 21:33 IST
19 September, 2022 21:33 IST
The registration for season three of Madras Mundial is open.

The registration for season three of Madras Mundial is open. | Photo Credit:

The final of Madras Mundial will be witnessed by two Chennaiyin first-team stars.

The third season of Madras Mundial hosted by Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC will commence here from September 24.

The competition will be played out in a six vs six format with 32 teams fighting for a prize of Rs. 25,000. The runner-up will get Rs. 15,000.

The tournament will be held at the Double Dribble Tiki Taka in Aminjikarai on September 24-25 and October 1-2 with the final being witnessed by two Chennaiyin first-team stars.

Madras Mundial will be kicked off with a friendly match between CFC’s two fan group - B Stand Blues and Supermachans.

Read more stories on Football.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

Arsenal’s Ethan Nwaneri pips Harvey Elliott as youngest ever Premier League debutant

The Lewandowski coefficient - a journey of excellence from Bayern Munich to Barcelona

Kalyan Chaubey: 10 things to know about the newly elected AIFF President

Slide shows

Copa America Final In Pictures: Messi wins first title with Argentina

In pictures: Fans breach Old Trafford protesting against Glazers after Super League fallout

Diego Maradona (1960-2020): Magician of the Beautiful Game

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us