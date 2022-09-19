Chennaiyin FC’s Madras Mundial to begin from Sept. 24

The third season of Madras Mundial hosted by Indian Super League club Chennaiyin FC will commence here from September 24.

The competition will be played out in a six vs six format with 32 teams fighting for a prize of Rs. 25,000. The runner-up will get Rs. 15,000.

The tournament will be held at the Double Dribble Tiki Taka in Aminjikarai on September 24-25 and October 1-2 with the final being witnessed by two Chennaiyin first-team stars.

Madras Mundial will be kicked off with a friendly match between CFC’s two fan group - B Stand Blues and Supermachans.