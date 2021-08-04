ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC signs defender Deepak Devrani on one-year deal

Indian Super League side Chennaiyin FC completed the signing of defender Deepak Devrani on a one-year deal on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old joins two-time ISL champions from I-league side Gokulam Kerala FC, where he was a key part of the side, which won the 2020-21 I-League campaign.

“I am extremely delighted about joining Chennayin FC. It is a very strong team, very promising and I very much look forward to joining my teammates. It feels amazing. It is a leap that I've taken and I'm all set to put my best foot forward in every game,” Devrani said in his first comments to the club.

“The plan is always to win the trophy and the shield. Winning the ISL trophy would mean a third one for Chennayin FC and a first one for me. That would be perfect and I am ready to put in the hard work required to achieve the same,” Devrani, who has played for India at the U-16, U-19 and U-23 levels, further added.

He has prior experience of playing in the ISL, having represented FC Pune City in 2014 and has acquired a wealth of experience over the years, with 74 I-League appearances under his belt.