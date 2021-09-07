Chennaiyin FC signs promising Indian midfielder Ninthoi Meetei

Young Indian attacking midfielder Ninthoi Meetei was signed in by Chennaiyin FC (CFC) on a three-year deal for the upcoming 2021-22 Indian Super League Season.

Meetei was a part of the Indian team that participated in the 2017 U-17 World Cup held in India. The Imphal-born footballer won the Best Player Award in 2019 and helped India win its maiden SAFF U-18 Championship title.

“I am really feeling very happy to be a part of this club [CFC]. This team has that energy and spirit through all these years. I am looking forward to giving the team my best and I am very much excited to kick off with Chennaiyin FC,” the 20-year-old said.

Having started his professional career with Indian Arrows FC in 2017, the right-winger has made 27 appearances in the two years he spent with the I-League club.

Nepal vs India: Chhetri, Farukh strike in Blue Tigers' win

He made his ISL debut with NorthEast United FC and has 24 appearances for The Highlanders in his two-year stint.

“We are very happy to bring in someone like Ninthoi. He is young but already has 24 ISL appearances under his belt and should help the team for years to come,” CFC co-owner Vita Dani said.

This contract with the two-time ISL champions will be a learning experience for the youngster as he will be playing with some of the experienced players.

“Ninthoi is a quality young player with space to improve. Our target is to build, work and improve young domestic players because they are the future,” CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic commented on the club’s new signing.

By signing Ninthoi, Chennaiyin FC will look forward to winning the title for the third time with the 2021-22 ISL season starting later this year.