India vs Chile: Chile beats India 3-0 in Women’s International Football Tournament

Thomas Dennerby's India suffered its second consecutive defeat in the ongoing women's international football tournament in Manaus, Brazil, as Chile won the contest 3-0.

Striker Maria Urrutia gave Chile a first-half lead in the 14th minute. Two goals in two minutes late in the second half by substitute Isidora Hernandez and Karen Araya sealed the win for the South American side.

India made three changes to its starting line-up from the match against Brazil with M Lintoingambi Devi replacing Aditi Chauhan between the sticks and Martina Thokchom and Manisa Panna coming in for Kamala Devi and Dangmei Grace.

A spirited Indian side did force Chilean goalkeeper Endler to make some saves.

Manisha Kalyan, who scored against Brazil, headed the ball following an in-swinging corner in the sixth minute but it came straight to Endler.

In the 66th minute, India had a counter-attack by Manisha and Grace but the Chilean goalkeeper made sure that her clean sheet stayed intact.

India will play its final game against Venezuela on December 2 at 2:30 a.m. IST.