Sheffield boss Wilder blasts criticism of footballers amid wage row

Chris Wilder has branded criticism of footballers amid the coronavirus pandemic as "distasteful".

The Sheffield United boss feels people have been too quick to target players, with widespread calls for them to take a pay cut.

On Friday the Premier League proposed a 30 per cent wage reduction to its member clubs and Wilder backed players across all levels of the sport to "do the right thing".

"They're conscious people. These boys are from working-class cities, very few of our players are privately educated," he told talkSPORT.

"They've got brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties, mums and dads working at the NHS and not getting paid.

"They'll do the right thing through the PFA [Professional Footballers' Association]. Straight away everyone was onto footballers, pointing the finger, and I thought it was very poor and distasteful.

"There is a lot of money floating about, especially at the top, but this football country is not all about the Premier League, it goes right down to the National League and even below.

"Proper football people do the right thing."