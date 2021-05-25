Christian Pulisic leads 23-man US roster for Nations League

Chelsea midfielder Christian Pulisic will lead a group of European-based players heading the US men's national football team 23-man roster that coach Greg Berhalter called in Monday for next week's conclusion of the CONCACAF Nations League.

The squad will be in Switzerland on Sunday to play a friendly against the Swiss before traveling to Denver for a Nations League semifinal against Honduras on Thursday, June 3.

Pulisic and Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen will not be with the US team Sunday in St. Gallen, Switzerland, since they will be in Portugal facing each other in Saturday's UEFA Champions League final.

Both players are expected to join the USMNT for the match against Honduras, with the winner advancing to the final on Sunday, June 6. Mexico faces Costa Rica in the other semifinal in Denver, following the US-Honduras game.

"We are excited to gather this group together as we compete to win the Nations League trophy," Berhalter said.

"It's been a great year for our player pool and the unprecedented successes of winning multiple league and cup championships. Our focus now becomes continuing this success with the National Team."